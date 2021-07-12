Preston North End to host Manchester United in a pre-season game at Deepdale

The Lilywhites will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer s outfit on Saturday, July 31, with a 2pm kick-off.

Ticket details for the clash are to be announced in the next couple of days.

It is thought that most of the United players who have played at Euro 2020 and in the Copa America, will be back training by then and might feature.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær will bring his side to play Preston North End at Deepdale

United's visit comes less than 24 hours after North End play a friendly against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Friday, July 30.

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy will split the first-team in two for the fixtures.