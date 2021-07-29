Preston North End to have a reserve team in the Central League
Preston North End will enter a reserve side in the Central League for the 2021/22 season.
First-team coaches Paul Gallagher and Steve Thompson will oversee the reserves, with home matches played at the Euxton training ground - Springfields has also been earmarked for one of the matches.
Not since 2012 have North End been in the Central League, with them since playing behind closed doors bounce matches to give players game time.
The Central League is open age and will provide PNE's younger players with an opportunity to play competitive football.
First-team players in need of match fitness or those coming back from an injury lay-off will be able to play.
For the younger players especially, the Lilywhites re-joining the Central League will be a boost.
There's previously been a big hole in the pathway between the youth team and first-team squad, with the only chance of football for some players being to go out on loan.
The loan route will still be used for players to get experience but now there will be the chance of competitive football for those staying at Deepdale.
North End are to announce later the details of access to games for supporters.
PNE's Central League and Central League Cup fixtures:
Tuesday 7th September, 2pm: PNE v Walsall
Tuesday 21st September, 2pm: Morecambe v PNE (Cup)
Tuesday 5th October, 2pm: PNE vs Carlisle United (Cup)
Wednesday 13th October, 2pm: Huddersfield Town v PNE
Tuesday 26th October, 2pm: PNE v Bolton Wanderers
Tuesday 16th November, 1pm: PNE v Fleetwood Town, Springfields (Cup)
Tuesday 30th November, 2pm: Fleetwood Town v PNE
Tuesday 14th December, 2pm: PNE v Accrington Stanley
Tuesday 11th January, 1pm: Walsall v PNE
Tuesday 25th January, 2pm: PNE v Huddersfield Town
Tuesday 15th February, 2pm: Bolton Wanderers v PNE
Tuesday 1st March, 2pm: PNE v Fleetwood Town
Tuesday 29th March, 2pm: Accrington Stanley v PNE
