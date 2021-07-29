Preston North End to have a reserve team in the Central League

First-team coaches Paul Gallagher and Steve Thompson will oversee the reserves, with home matches played at the Euxton training ground - Springfields has also been earmarked for one of the matches.

Not since 2012 have North End been in the Central League, with them since playing behind closed doors bounce matches to give players game time.

The Central League is open age and will provide PNE's younger players with an opportunity to play competitive football.

Paul Gallagher, Steve Thompson and Frankie McAvoy Pic courtesy of PNE

First-team players in need of match fitness or those coming back from an injury lay-off will be able to play.

For the younger players especially, the Lilywhites re-joining the Central League will be a boost.

There's previously been a big hole in the pathway between the youth team and first-team squad, with the only chance of football for some players being to go out on loan.

The loan route will still be used for players to get experience but now there will be the chance of competitive football for those staying at Deepdale.

North End are to announce later the details of access to games for supporters.

PNE's Central League and Central League Cup fixtures:

Tuesday 7th September, 2pm: PNE v Walsall

Tuesday 21st September, 2pm: Morecambe v PNE (Cup)

Tuesday 5th October, 2pm: PNE vs Carlisle United (Cup)

Wednesday 13th October, 2pm: Huddersfield Town v PNE

Tuesday 26th October, 2pm: PNE v Bolton Wanderers

Tuesday 16th November, 1pm: PNE v Fleetwood Town, Springfields (Cup)

Tuesday 30th November, 2pm: Fleetwood Town v PNE

Tuesday 14th December, 2pm: PNE v Accrington Stanley

Tuesday 11th January, 1pm: Walsall v PNE

Tuesday 25th January, 2pm: PNE v Huddersfield Town

Tuesday 15th February, 2pm: Bolton Wanderers v PNE

Tuesday 1st March, 2pm: PNE v Fleetwood Town

Tuesday 29th March, 2pm: Accrington Stanley v PNE