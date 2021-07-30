Preston North End to give trialist another run in Wigan game and former PNE loanee is on West Bromwich Albion radar

Although the campaign kicks-off on August 7, the transfer window is open until August 31.

The Championship has ticked over in terms of transfer deals this summer, a lot of moves being Bosman free transfers or loans.

As the deadline approaches, things could ramp up.

Preston North End have made four signings to date - Sepp van den Berg (loan), Matthew Olosunde, Izzy Brown and Liam Lindsay.

They've currently got Jamie Thomas on trial, the Bamber Bridge midfielder trying to earn a way back into the professional game after being with Bolton and Burnley earlier in his career.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.

