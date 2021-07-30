Preston North End to give trialist another run in Wigan game and former PNE loanee is on West Bromwich Albion radar
The start of the new Championship season is drawing close and clubs are still looking to add to their squads.
Although the campaign kicks-off on August 7, the transfer window is open until August 31.
The Championship has ticked over in terms of transfer deals this summer, a lot of moves being Bosman free transfers or loans.
As the deadline approaches, things could ramp up.
Preston North End have made four signings to date - Sepp van den Berg (loan), Matthew Olosunde, Izzy Brown and Liam Lindsay.
They've currently got Jamie Thomas on trial, the Bamber Bridge midfielder trying to earn a way back into the professional game after being with Bolton and Burnley earlier in his career.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.
