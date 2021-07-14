Preston North End to face Premier League champions Manchester City in a pre-season friendly

The game at City's Academy Stadium which is next door to the Etihad, comes just four days before North End host Manchester United at Deepdale

Two prestigious friendlies against first and second in the top flight last season, is something of a feather in PNE's cap.

The Tuesday evening trip to City has a 7pm kick-off and is being played at the 7,000-capacity Academy Stadium as the Etihad pitch has been relaid.

Manchester City's Academy Stadium

North End anticipate that away fans will be allowed to attend the game but they are awaiting confirmation on ticket details from City.

They last faced City in the Carabao Cup third round in September 2019 at Deepdale, Pep Guardiola's men winning 3-0 with goals from Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and a Ryan Ledson own goal.

The announcement of the City game completes PNE's pre-season friendly programme.

Frankie McAvoy takes his side to face Celtic at Celtic Park on Saturday, before they face Bolton Wanderers at Leyland's County Ground on Tuesday, July 20.

After the visit to City, they play Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Friday, July 30, and then host United the following day.