Preston North End to begin pre-season preparations from today with first friendly just days away

The majority of the squad will be reporting for duty, although some may not. Alan Browne and Ali McCann were recently involved in international duty for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland respectively, so may be afforded a bit of extra time off, whilst Emil Riis is still not yet fit.

There will also be attention going the way of out of contract pair Josh Onomah and Daniel Johnson, and whether the former is seen at Euxton on Monday.

Johnson certainly will not, with the Jamaican away with his country for the Gold Cup until the middle of next month.

Daniel Johnson is on international duty with Jamaica (Photo by Fernando de Dios/Getty Images)

Should the creative midfield duo not agreed extended terms, their contracts will expire on Friday, with Johnson in particular linked with a move away.

The long-time servant reportedly has the attention of former manager Alex Neil who is now in charge at Stoke City, a move that would end an eight-and-a-half year stay at Deepdale, where he has amassed over 300 appearances and become vice captain.

Another player that will not be reporting is a new face, Calvin Ramsay. The young right back has agreed to join the club on a season-long loan deal from Premier League giants Liverpool but will only move to Lancashire on July 15, as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury at Liverpool.

There will be a return for Greg Cunningham though, the Irishman having signed a new short-term deal at the club not too long ago. The 32-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the season back in March after suffering a serious hamstring injury that required surgery, though the club has since shared videos of him running again at their Euxton base.