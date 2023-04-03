News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
49 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
3 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million

Preston North End tipped for play-off tilt by EFL pundit Clinton Morrison whilst Leam Richardson praises goals

Preston North End were tipped for a run at the play-offs in this week’s EFL highlights show, following their 3-1 win over Blackpool at the weekend.

By Nathan Salmon
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:15 BST
Read More
Everything Ryan Lowe had to say about Ched Evan’s season-ending injury

Ryan Lowe’s side put in a commanding display in the Lancashire derby, with Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon scoring the goals for the home side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The win, and other results from the weekend, left North End five points off the play-offs, with Millwall and Blackburn Rovers, who are fifth and sixth respectively on the same points, still to come this month.

Preston North End players celebrate in front of the Blackpool fans after Brad Potts opened the scoring
Preston North End players celebrate in front of the Blackpool fans after Brad Potts opened the scoring
Preston North End players celebrate in front of the Blackpool fans after Brad Potts opened the scoring
Most Popular

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison was on punditry duties on Saturday night, alongside former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson, and the former tipped Preston to be in with a shout of a top six place.

He said: “Ryan Lowe would have enjoyed that victory. I know him personally and he definitely would have enjoyed rubbing it in, that’s Ryan Lowe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’ve got a chance (for the play-offs). They’re starting to score goals. There were too many draws before but now they’ve got a goal scorer who can score goals, so they’ve got a great chance.”

Another man who knows Lowe well is Richardson, the pair coming into contact in the dugouts for the season opener when the latter was in charge of Wigan.

The former Latics boss praised Lowe’s personality and felt it was only a matter of time until things came good for the Lilywhites.

“They’ve had a turn in home form in recent weeks which is a big plus. I think they lost five from November to February and now they’re unbeaten in five, which includes two derbies against Blackpool and Wigan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Knowing Ryan and his work ethic and the way he is with his personality, it’s no surprise they got a turn in performances. They were good quality goals (against Blackpool). You want to win a derby so Ryan will be really pleased.”

Next up for North End is a trip to Queens Park Rangers on Good Friday, quickly followed by the visit of Reading on Easter Monday. Elsewhere on Friday, Millwall face Luton Town whilst Blackburn face fellow play-off chasers Norwich City, meaning there could be some ground available to make up for Lowe’s men if they can get a good result.

Clinton MorrisonLeam RichardsonRyan LoweBlackpoolEFLMillwallLancashire