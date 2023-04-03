Preston North End tipped for play-off tilt by EFL pundit Clinton Morrison whilst Leam Richardson praises goals

Ryan Lowe’s side put in a commanding display in the Lancashire derby, with Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon scoring the goals for the home side.

The win, and other results from the weekend, left North End five points off the play-offs, with Millwall and Blackburn Rovers, who are fifth and sixth respectively on the same points, still to come this month.

Preston North End players celebrate in front of the Blackpool fans after Brad Potts opened the scoring

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison was on punditry duties on Saturday night, alongside former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson, and the former tipped Preston to be in with a shout of a top six place.

He said: “Ryan Lowe would have enjoyed that victory. I know him personally and he definitely would have enjoyed rubbing it in, that’s Ryan Lowe.

“They’ve got a chance (for the play-offs). They’re starting to score goals. There were too many draws before but now they’ve got a goal scorer who can score goals, so they’ve got a great chance.”

Another man who knows Lowe well is Richardson, the pair coming into contact in the dugouts for the season opener when the latter was in charge of Wigan.

The former Latics boss praised Lowe’s personality and felt it was only a matter of time until things came good for the Lilywhites.

“They’ve had a turn in home form in recent weeks which is a big plus. I think they lost five from November to February and now they’re unbeaten in five, which includes two derbies against Blackpool and Wigan.

“Knowing Ryan and his work ethic and the way he is with his personality, it’s no surprise they got a turn in performances. They were good quality goals (against Blackpool). You want to win a derby so Ryan will be really pleased.”