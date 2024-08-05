PNE's 2024/25 third kit | @pnefc - X

PNE have launched this season's third kit

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have launched their 2024/25 third kit, which is set to be worn at Swansea City on Saturday, 17 August.

The Lilywhites’ home and away strips had already been launched, with supporters left waiting for the final kit reveal. And, for the first time since 2011/12, North End have a black kit to wear. It has a blue trim, collar, logo and badge and will go on sale at 9am on Tuesday, 6 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Thordarson and Sam Greenwood - summer signings at Deepdale - modelled the new kit in PNE’s launch video, along with club captain Ben Whiteman. Infant and baby kits will soon be available, with an on-sale date to be confirmed in due course.

Prices in full: Adult shirt £60, Adult shorts £38, Adult socks £17, Junior shirt £45, Junior shorts £33, Junior socks £16.

The kit went down a hit on social media, with @catterallwhite saying: ‘Best of the three. I like it’ and @bit_preston posting: ‘Easily the best of the lot! How to do simplicity’. @Martin_Ryan23 said: ‘Take my money’ and @DJHammond commented: ‘That is a thing of beauty’.