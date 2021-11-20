Preston North End teenager happy to make AFC Fylde loan move

The 19-year-old had previously spent time on loan with the Coasters earlier this season, only for injury to cut short that initial stint.

However, having recovered, he scored twice in North End’s midweek Central League Cup win against Fleetwood Town before rejoining Fylde on loan until January 2, 2022.

Speaking to Fylde’s website, Walker said: “I’m very delighted that it’s done and dusted now.

“I’ve spent the majority of the time at Preston injured and I was enjoying my time here before that (injury) happened.

“To come back and be fit, and know that Fylde want me back, is great.

“Because I’ve been here before, I know how the team works, what the players are like. I was more than comfortable to come back and play for Fylde.”

Walker returns to a Fylde team top of National League North heading into today’s game at AFC Telford United.

He has rejoined the club, full of confidence after his midweek double.

He added: “I’m more delighted because of the fact I’ve been injured for three weeks.

“To come back, know I can still hit the ground running and carry on with the two goals is something I can bring to Fylde hopefully.”