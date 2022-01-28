Preston North End teenage striker joins Lancaster City on loan
Preston North End striker Joe Rodwell-Grant has joined Lancaster City on loan.
The 19-year-old frontman recently returned from a similar spell with Bamber Bridge who are in the same division as the Dolly Blues.
Rodwell-Grant came through PNE's academy and has played twice for the first team, coming on as a substitute in August against Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup and in the Championship clash against Swansea at Deepdale.
He will spend a month at Lancaster on a youth loan which still allows him to train at PNE and play in reserve games if there are no fixture clashes.
North End now have seven players out on loan - Jordan Storey (Sheffield Wednesday), Josh Harrop (Fleetwood), Adam O'Reilly(St Patrick's Athletic), Jamie Thomas (FC Halifax), Lewis Coulton (Warrington Town), Jacob Holland-Wilkinson (Bamber Bridge) and now Rodwell-Grant.