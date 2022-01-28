Preston North End teenage striker joins Lancaster City on loan

The 19-year-old frontman recently returned from a similar spell with Bamber Bridge who are in the same division as the Dolly Blues.

Rodwell-Grant came through PNE's academy and has played twice for the first team, coming on as a substitute in August against Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup and in the Championship clash against Swansea at Deepdale.

He will spend a month at Lancaster on a youth loan which still allows him to train at PNE and play in reserve games if there are no fixture clashes.

Preston North End striker Joe Rodwell-Grant