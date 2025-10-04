Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic: Confirmed starting XIs and team news

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Oct 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 14:02 BST
Thierry Smallplaceholder image
Thierry Small | Getty Images
Team news is in from Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes against Charlton Athletic.

From Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at Derby County, defender Andrew Hughes returns to the XI after his one-game suspension. Ali McCann, Lewis Dobbin and Daniel Jebbisona also come into the team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam Lindsay, Alfie Devine, Michael Smith and Milutin Osmajic drop to the bench. Thierry Small starts against his old club for the first time since leaving. PNE remain without Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Will Keane and summer signing Jordan Thompson.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones makes one change from the midweek share of the spoils at Derby County. Amari’i Bell drops to the bench and Reece Burke comes into the side, with new signing Onel Hernandez named as a substitute.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, Whiteman (c), McCann, Vukcevic, Armstrong, Dobbin, Jebbison. PNE subs: Walton, Lindsay, Offiah, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Devine, Gryba, Osmajic, Smith.

Charlton starting XI: Kaminski; Ramsay, Burke, Jones, Gillesphey, Coventry, Docherty, Carey, Bree, Kelman, Campbell. Charlton subs: Maynard-Brewer, Bell, Berry, Rankin-Costello, Knibbs, Apter, Hernandez, Leaburn, Olaofe.

Related topics:Charlton AthleticPaul HeckingbottomNathan Jones
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice