Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic: Confirmed starting XIs and team news

Team news is in from Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes against Charlton Athletic.

From Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at Derby County, defender Andrew Hughes returns to the XI after his one-game suspension. Ali McCann, Lewis Dobbin and Daniel Jebbisona also come into the team.

Liam Lindsay, Alfie Devine, Michael Smith and Milutin Osmajic drop to the bench. Thierry Small starts against his old club for the first time since leaving. PNE remain without Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Will Keane and summer signing Jordan Thompson.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones makes one change from the midweek share of the spoils at Derby County. Amari’i Bell drops to the bench and Reece Burke comes into the side, with new signing Onel Hernandez named as a substitute.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, Whiteman (c), McCann, Vukcevic, Armstrong, Dobbin, Jebbison. PNE subs: Walton, Lindsay, Offiah, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Devine, Gryba, Osmajic, Smith.

Charlton starting XI: Kaminski; Ramsay, Burke, Jones, Gillesphey, Coventry, Docherty, Carey, Bree, Kelman, Campbell. Charlton subs: Maynard-Brewer, Bell, Berry, Rankin-Costello, Knibbs, Apter, Hernandez, Leaburn, Olaofe.