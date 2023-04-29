Preston North End team news - One change from Ryan Lowe with FOUR changes from Premier League bound Sheffield United

Midfielder Ryan Ledson is the only change, he comes in for Ben Whiteman who misses out through injury. Lewis Leigh comes onto the bench, taking Whiteman’s place in the matchday squad.

It is a must-win game for PNE, if they have any hope of keeping their play-off chase alive. If they lose, and results go against them, they will be mathematically out of the running.

Ledson comes in for his first start since the trip to Swansea City 10 days ago, the visitors were 3-0 down at half time in a game they went on to lose 4-2.

Preston North End's Ryan Ledson

Freddie Woodman starts in goal for PNE, Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer and Andrew Hughes making up the back three, Brad Potts starts at right wing back, with Alvaro Fernandez on the left side. Ledson will begin the game at the heart of the midfield, with Daniel Johnson and Josh Onomah deployed slightly ahead of him.

Sheffield United make four changes, Oli Norwood, Jayden Bogle, Billy Sharp and Chris Basham all coming into their side

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Johnson, Onomah, Fernandez, Cannon, Parrott.

PNE subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Slater, Leigh, McCann, Woodburn, Delap.

Sheffield Untied Starting XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Ahmedhodžić, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Doyle, McAtee, Ndiaye, Sharp.