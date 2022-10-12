Preston North End team news - Lowe to be without two key men for trip to Bristol City

And in another blow for PNE, key central defender Jordan storey misses the trip to Bristol City after picking up five bookings.

Parrott suffered a hamstring injury in the process of hitting the winner in the 3-2 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Irishman fired the ball home from an acute angle past home goalkeeper Tim Krul but was not even afforded the time to celebrate his maiden league strike for PNE, going down clutching his hamstring almost immediately.

Preston North End's Jordan Storey is banned for this week's game against Bristol City.

North End are not expecting the Tottenham Hotspur loanee to return before the World Cup, which provides a good period of rest for the 20-year-old.

Storey picked up his fifth yellow against Norwich. It is the first time in the defender’s career that he has been suspended due to discipline issues and will be the first game that Storey will miss this season for North End.

Despite being allowed to leave on loan to Sheffield Wednesday last season, Storey has worked his way back into Lowe’s plans at Deepdale and has been a key figure as Preston have kept an astonishing nine clean sheets in their opening 13 league games.

But the 25-year-old has an astonishing record of his own, in that he has picked up so few cards in his career so far.

He has a total of 11 yellow cards in 152 career appearances as a defender and has never been sent off – including three play-off campaigns – and a run of 83 games without a caution.

North End will at least have their players feeling a bit better for this week’s game, as several were unwell for the win over Norwich.

Brad Potts was withdrawn from the bench pre-match and several other players were sick either before or during the game.

Lowe said on Tuesday ahead of the game: “We’re alright. A couple of the lads were off yesterday so we’ve had to see how they were, but they’re all in today.

