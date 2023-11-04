Preston North End’s Mads Frokjaer

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made three changes for this afternoon’s clash against Coventry City.

Kian Best comes in for the injured Greg Cunningham, while Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic replace Ryan Ledson and Will Keane in the starting lineup. Ledson and Keane both drop to the bench, as Andrew Hughes misses out again along with fellow absentees Ali McCann, Jack Whatmough, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay.

Coventry boss Mark Robins makes three changes too, following the Sky Blues’ defeat to West Brom on Monday evening. Milan van Ewijk, Josh Eccles and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto are replaced by Joel Latibeaudiere, Yasin Ayari and Matt Godden in the starting XI. Callum O’Hare is also back on the bench after a lengthy injury lay-off.

PNE XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Best, Whiteman, Browne, Holmes, Frokjaer, Millar, Osmajic

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Brady, Ledson, Mawene, Woodburn, Evans, Stewart, Keane

Coventry City XI: Wilson; Thomas, McFazdean, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, Sheaf, Ayari, Dasilva, Allen, Godden, Wright