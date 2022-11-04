Preston North End team news confirmed as XI is named for Reading clash

Ryan Ledson and Daniel Johnson come into the side in favour of the injured Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann, who drops to the bench.

It is Johnson’s first start since the 2-1 defeat to Bristol City just under a month ago, where he was replaced after 55 minutes. He will partner Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne in the middle of midfield, with manager Ryan Lowe sticking with the 3-5-2 formation that brought success against Swansea City.

The Lilywhites go in search of their third win in just six days at a place they have not found much success in recent years, winning just once in their last nine games against the Royals and winning just twice in their last 22 trips to Reading.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes again starting in defence after a clean sheet in midweek.

Brad Potts, fresh from scoring the winner, continues on the right side, with Robbie Brady on the left. Ledson will play the deeper midfield role, with Browne and Johnson ahead of him. Ched Evans and Emil Riis are the strike partnership at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Paul Ince makes two changes to his Reading side for the game, Tom McIntyre and Mamadou Loum coming in for Ovie Ejaria and Amadou Mbengue.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Johnson, Browne, Brady, Riis, Evans.

PNE subs: Cornell, Fernandez, Cunningham, Diaby, McCann, Woodburn, Maguire.

Reading Starting XI: Lumley, Holmes, McIntyre, Yiadom, Hoilett, Loum, Hendrick, Ince, Rahmna, Carroll, Meite.