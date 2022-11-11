Preston North End team news and predicted XI for Millwall clash prior to World Cup
Preston North End are looking to end things on a high as they have one more game before the World Cup break, with Millwall coming to Deepdale.
Ryan Lowe’s side won three games in just six days ending with the win over Reading on TV last Friday to catapult themselves into the play-off places ahead of this week’s midweek matches.
They have since slipped out of the top six but with a win over Gary Rowett’s men, they could find themselves back there for the four week World Cup pause.
Ben Whiteman and Troy Parrott remain sidelines for the game and whilst Patrick Bauer could play if called upon, Lowe won’t risk the German when it is not necessary with plenty of other bodies available in defence.
Here’s how we think PNE will line up as they go in search of their fourth win in a row...