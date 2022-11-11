Ryan Lowe’s side won three games in just six days ending with the win over Reading on TV last Friday to catapult themselves into the play-off places ahead of this week’s midweek matches.

They have since slipped out of the top six but with a win over Gary Rowett’s men, they could find themselves back there for the four week World Cup pause.

Ben Whiteman and Troy Parrott remain sidelines for the game and whilst Patrick Bauer could play if called upon, Lowe won’t risk the German when it is not necessary with plenty of other bodies available in defence.

Here’s how we think PNE will line up as they go in search of their fourth win in a row...

1. GK: Freddie Woodman Going in search of a dozen clean sheets before the break, Woodman will start on Saturday Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales

2. CB: Jordan Storey Jordan Storey has had an excellent start to the season and having recently been reunited with Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes at the back, is looking very solid. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales

3. CB: Liam Lindsay One of the best players for PNE this season, if Liam Lindsay is fit, as he should be, he needs to be at the heart of the defence. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales

4. CB: Andrew Hughes An important player on the left side of the back three, Andrew Hughes was unfortunate not to be preparing for a trip to Qatar but should still be starting against Millwall. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales