Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects to have the same squad available to him for Saturday's clash against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites host John Eustace's side, just three days after beating Middlesbrough at home. It is three wins on the spin for North End, who go into the weekend's round of fixtures level with sixth placed Coventry City.

There are a few injury concerns heading into the game, though. Brad Potts has joined Kian Best and Ched Evans on the sidelines. Duane Holmes is pushing for a return after missing the last two games, while Andrew Hughes could sit out after being forced off inside 10 minutes in midweek.

"We are out on the grass today and there are no major concerns, apart from obviously Pottsy - who will miss out," said Lowe. "It depends on what we do with the team; the games are coming thick and fast. But, what I will say is that they are all available for selection. And we will do some work with them today, as we did yesterday. It was recovery yesterday and a bit of video stuff; today we will continue that.

"The thing is, when you have games Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday it is hard. We have a squad and the lads who came on did fantastically well. We've got a clear week, next week, so we will give it one last push with whoever is available. If they are ready to play, then we will play them. But, they are all fit and available for selection. Duano is on the grass and we will see how he is. He was champing at the bit yesterday, but we had to kick him inside.

"That is the character he is, saying 'Can I put this bib on?!' but we just have to be careful. We have got a squad and it's fine with where we're at now. There is no real rush to push Duano in. If one dropped out then Duano would potentially jump in, but it will probably be the same squad. I have just spoke to Hughesy... I think it was a bit of a panic-up. And I want my players, if they don't feel comfortable, to come off the pitch."

"I think I have said that. I am sending players in at training. One lad had a tight calf yesterday and I said 'Get in, don't risk it' - and he is training today, he's fine. I would rather get it dealt with and seen by specialists. I just feel that, if their gut is telling them, then they need to come off the pitch. But, it is good news and he's fine, which is a big, big bonus."

North End's players were out on their feet come full time on Wednesday. Emil Riis is one player the PNE boss has spoken about needing to manage properly. So, with it now a quick turnaround to derby day against Rovers, Lowe admits there is plenty to factor in to his team selection.

"It is, yeah," said Lowe. "But, when you find a winning formula and lads are doing well, it's hard isn't it, to swap and change? Or make too many changes. We have to make changes that are really needed, but we've got a free week after Saturday as I say. It's a derby with emotions and everything that goes with it... thriving off a local derby and wanting to win.