Preston North End team confirmed for Queens Park Rangers Championship clash

It means that the side that beat Blackburn Rovers 4-1 last time out have a chance to follow it up.

There are no changes to the PNE squad, meaning there are four academy graduates on the bench – all of whom got on against Rovers.

North End are still without seven first team players, six of which are not long term injuries.

Preston North End's Ched Evans

Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Ali McCann, Sean Maguire and Emil Riis are all unavailable. A win could see North End jump into third place in the Championship, provided other results go their way.

Freddie Woodman keeps his place in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Greg Cunningham at the back. Brad Potts starts on the right with Ryan Ledson and Ben Whiteman in the middle of midfield, and Robbie Brady on the left.

Ben Woodburn, who scored the opening goal last week and his first in the league for PNE, starts alongside Daniel Johnson in behind Ched Evans.

QPR boss Neil Critchley has made one change to the side that lost 3-0 Burnley last time out, Albert Adomah coming in for George Thomas.

Rangers have lost five of their last six league games, with North End on the other hand winning four of their last five. In their last three games, QPR have had three different men in charge.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Fernandez, Woodburn, Johnson, Evans.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Diaby, Bauer, Slater, Mawene, Cross-Adair, O'Neill.

QPR starting XI: Dieng; Laird, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Dozzell, Field, Iroegbunam, Adomah, Dykes, Willock

