Preston North End team confirmed ahead of West Bromwich Albion contest

Ali McCann and Sean Maguire come into the starting XI, with Ryan Ledson dropping to the bench and Ched Evans not involved for the game.

It is Maguire’s first start of the season and his second appearance having come off the bench against Sheffield United. He was not named in the matchday squad for the trip to Sunderland but comes in from the off against the Baggies.

Maguire’s season has been hampered massively by injury so far, the Irishman picking up an Achilles injury in the first pre-season game of the summer against Bamber Bridge.

North End also keep their shape from the game against the Black Cats, setting up in a 3-4-1-2 with Robbie Brady playing in behind the strikers.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Greg Cunningham unchanged in front of him. The latter keeping his starting spot despite Andrew Hughes being back in training this week.

Alan Browne will continue at right wing back it seems, with Ben Whiteman, McCann and Alvaro Fernandez making up the rest of the midfield.

Brady is likely to start behind the strike partnership of Maguire and Emil Riis.

Former PNE loanee Jayson Molumby starts for West Brom, as they also change their goalkeeper with Alex Palmer coming in for David Button.

Adam Reach, who also spent time on loan at PNE, is amongst the Albion subs.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Fernandez, Brady, Maguire, Riis.

PNE subs: Cornell, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Johnson, Woodburn, Parrott.

West Bromwich Albion Starting XI: Palmer, Gardner-Hickman, Kelly, O’Shea, Townsend, Yokuslu, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Diangana, Grant.