Preston North End team announced for Bristol City clash

Andrew Hughes and Daniel Johnson come into the side, with Alan Browne and Jordan Storey dropping out.

Storey is banned after picking up five bookings in the Championship so far this season with captain Browne amongst the subs.

North End will be hoping to make it three wins in a row, after victories over West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City in back to back games.

Preston North End's Andrew Hughes.

Freddie Woodman keeps his place in goal, with Hughes coming in presumably to play at right centre back. Liam Lindsay will start in the centre of the three with Greg Cunningham starting against his former club to complete the back three.

Robbie Brady looks to be coming in at right wing back, with Alvaro Fernandez on the other side. Ben Whiteman continues in the centre of midfield, alongside Ali McCann and Daniel Johnson.

Sean Maguire starts three games in a row, with Emil Riis starting after scoring three goals in his last two games.

Nigel Pearson makes four changes to his City side, Max O'Leary, Timm Klose, Joe Williams and Antoine Semenyo come in for Dan Bentley, Andy King, Han Noah Massengo and Nahki Wells.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Hughes, Lindsay, Cunningham, Brady, Whiteman, Johnson, McCann, Fernandez, Riis, Maguire.

PNE subs: Cornell, Diaby, Potts, Browne, Ledson, Woodburn, Evans.