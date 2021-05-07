Preston North End target another away day success in season's finale at Nottingham Forest

The Lilywhites have won 10 Championship games on the road this campaign, matching the tally they achieved in the 2017/18 season.

If they could take that up to 11 against Forest, it would be their highest number of away wins since returning to this level of football six years ago.

It’s PNE’s away form which has kept their heads above water, with them only winning seven at Deepdale.

North End interim head coach Frankie McAvoy says his side are not alone in this strangest of seasons by being stronger on their travels.

McAvoy told the Lancashire Post: “I think the fact fans aren’t there does make a difference. You know yourself that when you have fans at home, sometimes in tight games it spurs the team on that bit extra.

“Up and down the country there are teams who haven’t done as well at home as they have done in other seasons.

“As the away team you can take advantage a bit more of the lack of fans.

Preston North End interim head coach Frankie McAvoy with player of the year Ryan Ledson

“With our away record you have to give credit to Alex Neil as well because it has been strong throughout the season.

“Hopefully we can go to Nottingham Forest and finish the season off with a strong result, that is the aim.

“When I was given this job it was eight games, we’ve taken each one in isolation and done our best to win.

“The approach will be the same for this one and we’ll see where that takes us.”

McAvoy is expected to learn next week whether he has landed the head coach job full-time or not.

The Scot takes a record of four wins, two draws and a defeat into the last game.

“I’m pretty pleased with how things have gone, whatever happens after Sturday’s game will happen,” said McAvoy.

“I’ve said to the guys that they have done remarkably well, we all have as a group, and the most important thing is Preston North End.”

Ryan Ledson will go into the game – which is Gentry Day for the fans – having been crowned player of the year.

Supporters voted him as their player of the year, so too his team-mates who gave him the players’ player accolade.

He was presented with both awards at Euxton after training yesterday.

Scott Sinclair won the goal of the season vote for his superb finish at Bournemouth, while keeper Declan Rudd was community player of the year.

Youth-team striker Jacob Holland-Wilkinson was named Scholar of the Year.