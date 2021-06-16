Preston North End take on 10 new scholars and agree professional deals already with two of them

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

The 10 teenagers, who have just left school, will be scholars for the next two seasons as they look to make their way in the game.

Josh Seary and Noah Mawene have already committed to professional contracts at North End which will be be triggered when they turn 17.

Right-back Seary ,who hails from Liverpool, has already been in the Republic of Ireland youth set-up while attacking midfielder Mawene is the son of former PNE defender Youl Mawene who was such a fans' favourite at Deepdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other scholars are Kian Best, Jacob Slater, Finlay Wallbank, Kian Taylor, Finlay Cross-Adair, Kitt Nelson, Rio Pemberton and James Pradic.

Best, Slater, Wallbank, Taylor, Cross-Adair and Nelson have all come through the academy from a young age.

Pemberton joined North End's academy as an Under-16, the winger having not got a scholarship at Blackburn, while goalkeeper Pradic arrived from Charlton late last season.

Lytham-based Mawene told PNE's website: "It's a huge honour to be around this club, my dad was around the club so it means a lot."

Seary said: "I'm absolutely made up. It's a lot of hard work and dedication."