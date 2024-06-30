Mickel Miller | Getty Images

Reported Preston North End target Mickel Miller has begun negotiations with Huddersfield over a free transfer move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

That’s according to transfer specialists Football Insider, who claim the League One side have stolen a march on their rivals by initiating talks with the 28-year-old.

The Plymouth Argyle wing-back will officially become a free agent on Monday, with June 30 the last day of the wing-back’s current Home Park deal. Plymouth were keen to keep the left-sided player, but no headway was made amid protracted contract talks. Meanwhile, Preston, along with Portsmouth, Oxford and Huddersfield were all credited with a desire to end the player’s two-year stay with the Pilgrims.

Wing-back is certainly an area Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe wants to strengthen this summer as he looks to improve on last season’s 10th-placed finish in the Championship. That has also seen North End linked with a move for 21-year-old RWDM Molenbeek wing-back Ilay Camara, who is significantly younger than Miller.

Yet it appears any reported interest in the Plymouth man could bear no fruit, with new Huddersfield boss Michael Duff keen to stamp his authority on the side he recently inherited and build a squad that is capable of seeing the recently-relegated Terriers back in the Championship at the first time of asking.

That has seen the Yorkshire outfit have a £750,000 bid accepted by Charlton for their 27-goal top scorer last season, Alfie May.