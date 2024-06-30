Preston North End take back seat in wing-back chase as front-runners Huddersfield enter talks with free agent
That’s according to transfer specialists Football Insider, who claim the League One side have stolen a march on their rivals by initiating talks with the 28-year-old.
The Plymouth Argyle wing-back will officially become a free agent on Monday, with June 30 the last day of the wing-back’s current Home Park deal. Plymouth were keen to keep the left-sided player, but no headway was made amid protracted contract talks. Meanwhile, Preston, along with Portsmouth, Oxford and Huddersfield were all credited with a desire to end the player’s two-year stay with the Pilgrims.
Wing-back is certainly an area Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe wants to strengthen this summer as he looks to improve on last season’s 10th-placed finish in the Championship. That has also seen North End linked with a move for 21-year-old RWDM Molenbeek wing-back Ilay Camara, who is significantly younger than Miller.
Yet it appears any reported interest in the Plymouth man could bear no fruit, with new Huddersfield boss Michael Duff keen to stamp his authority on the side he recently inherited and build a squad that is capable of seeing the recently-relegated Terriers back in the Championship at the first time of asking.
That has seen the Yorkshire outfit have a £750,000 bid accepted by Charlton for their 27-goal top scorer last season, Alfie May.
Preston have yet to sign any new players during the current transfer window. Last week the Lancashire Evening Post revealed they had made enquiries for Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.