Preston North End supporters group send call to arms message ahead of Blackpool clash on Saturday

PNE Online, along with North End Soul, spent over £8,000, with funds coming from various sources, in the summer to buy thousands of waver flags in a bid to improve the atmosphere at Deepdale after record season card sales coming into the current campaign.

All of those will be available once again at the weekend for the early kick off against Blackpool, alongside 10,000 balloons. PNE Online have got permission from North End to hand out their balloons, which are all biodegradable, in part to mark 30 years since the home fans were moved back into the Alan Kelly Town End, with the stand previously housing the away support. They also want to mark 12 months since the Bill Shankly Kop was reopened for home fans, with the stand quite often split this season, as will be the case for the derby fixture on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters are also encouraged to wear whatever they can in the colours of blue and white to support their side.

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere against Hull City earlier on this season

A statement from PNE Online read: “Build it up with blue and white! Over the past 12 months PNE Online, fans and local businesses have come together to help fund fans initiatives at Deepdale. Saturday marks 30 years since the Town End was claimed as the home end and also 12 months since the Kop was claimed for home supporters.

“We want to recreate the famous atmosphere of the old terrace across the whole of Deepdale. Over 1,000 waver flags are placed on seats on the Town End and Sir Tom Finney Family Stand family area - if you have one by your seat, please wave it if able or pass it to someone who can. If you can please return these to the concourse bins as you leave Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Giant wavers will be available and displayed with added giant banners around the stadium and recruited additional drummers.

"With the club's support we have 10,000 PNE balloons! Please collect these as you go through the turnstiles and release as the teams comes out.