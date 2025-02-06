The mid-season transfer window has been and gone for PNE

It’s already been predicted that this summer could be Preston North End’s busiest for a while.

PNE director, in a interview with the Lancashire Post this week, suggested there could be up to 10 new signings made at Deepdale - given the loan players who will head back to their parent clubs and contracts which will not be renewed at North End.

With that in mind, which players could well be on the move after the 2024/25 season? There is a mix of currently loaned out players, fringe men and those in the final year of their deals at Deepdale...

Robbie Brady and Ryan Ledson are out of contract in 2025 | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Freddie Woodman

PNE’s shot-stopper has been first choice for his two-and-a-half years at the club but is in the final few months of his contract. There has been conflicting noise around the goalkeeper’s future so it will be intriguing to see what transpires for Woodman.

Patrick Bauer

There are some futures up in the air within North End’s squad but the absolute expectation is that Bauer will move on. He was expected to last summer but ended up having an extra year triggered. The German hasn’t been in the first team picture again this season.

Jack Whatmough

The defender is tied down until 2026 but just hasn’t been able to get in the side regularly. If Ryan Porteous performs well during his loan then a permanent move would be no surprise. That could open the door for Whatmough - who attracted loan interest towards the end of the latest transfer window.

Kian Best

The youngster has headed out on loan to Bohemians. After his breakthrough campaign, straight out of the academy, Best hasn’t been involved this season. It will be a big decision for him to make this summer, assuming fresh terms are offered to the defender.

Ryan Ledson

One of the players most likely to be kept on but time will ultimately tell. Ledson has made it clear he would like to earn a new deal at Deepdale and Heckingbottom holds him in high regard. It may hinge on what other clubs are putting on the table compared to Preston.

Duane Holmes

Not an easy call to make. Holmes is an experienced Championship campaigner and Heckingbottom clearly values that. He is also one of the best in PNE’s squad as carrying the ball with speed. The 30-year-old has made 28 league appearances this season but only five of those have been starts.

Robbie Brady

In a very similar boat to Holmes, though the Irishman’s availability has been poorer this season due to injuries. Heckingbottom has used Brady when he’s been fit however it’s clear the PNE boss wants pace and power on the flanks. A character the Preston chief would likely be reluctant to lose.

Jeppe Okkels

The Dane is on loan at Aberdeen and they have a buy-option inserted in the agreement. It remains to be seen what happens there but it would be a particularly underwhelming, uneventful spell at PNE should the winger exit in the summer.

Emil Riis

North End’s number nine is another player out of contract in the summer and there hasn’t been much suggestion of him staying from Heckingbottom, when asked in the media. On a free transfer he would not be short of suitors whether it be in the UK or overseas.

Milutin Osmajic

The Montenegro international has shown his clinical edge in front of goal again this season. While there is room for improvement elsewhere his finishing alone could well attract interest. It’s something PNE director Peter Ridsdale discussed this week.

Layton Stewart

Another player who headed out on loan in January... the former Liverpool man is with Swiss side FC Thun, who have an option-to-buy inserted too. Stewart scored his first goal for them, and professional goal, last week. He wasn’t getting much of a look in under Heckingbottom.