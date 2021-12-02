Preston North End summer signing Matthew Olosunde keen to put long absence behind him

The American full-back has yet to play for PNE after his summer Bosman move from Rotherham United.

An Achilles injury which he suffered in pre-season has kept him sidelined but he is now in full training and has a handful of reserve games under his belt.

The latest of those was on Tuesday afternoon when he played 45 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Morecambe in the Central League Cup.

Matthew Olosunde playing against Morecambe reserves on Tuesday. Picture by Ian Robinson/PNEFC

Being restricted to playing the first half may indicate his services are required for Saturday’s derby with Blackburn at Ewood Park.

In pre-season, Olosunde played 45 minutes of the friendly at St Johnstone before disappearing from view.

Olosunde told the Lancashire Post: “Soon after I came in my Achilles flared up a bit.

“After staying out for a couple of weeks, it turned out to be a bit more serious than first thought.

“I didn’t realise I would be out for that long. Once they found that out they tried to get to the bottom of things to get me back as quickly as possible from there.

“It wasn’t a knock in a game or anything like that.

“I’ve managed to get over it and it’s felt good since I came back. I see it as trouble in the past which is behind me now.

“I’m ready to push on. I feel close to where I want to be, the reserve games have been helping and training every day with the team has been good.

“It’s good to train and be working hard. Hopefully I can build and build until I get my chance and when I do get my chance, take it.”

North End worked hard to get Olosunde in the summer.

The 23-year-old wanted to stay in the Championship after Rotherham’s relegation to League One.

Said Olosunde: “It has been frustrating obviously, I’m just happy to be back playing and waiting patiently for my time.

“The reserve game against Morecambe was good, they had a bit more experienced side compared to what usually is played.

“That was a bit more of a challenge, it was a good game and a good 45 minutes under my belt.”

Olosunde has been a regular spectator of PNE’s during his time out injured.

He has watched all the home games and was in the away end with the North End fans at Blackpool in October.

“It’s frustrating when you are having to watch but it’s important that you support the team and get behind everyone,” said Olosunde.

“This is a good club with great people and staff around.