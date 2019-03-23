Preston North End striker Sean Maguire makes his first competitive start for Republic of Ireland

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire made his first competitive start for the Republic of Ireland in their 1-0 victory over minnows Gibraltar.

Maguire, 24, had previously come off the bench in competitive qualifiers and started a friendly but got the nod in Mick McCarthy's starting XI at the Victoria Stadium.

Sean Maguire tracks a Gibraltar's Roy Chipolina in Republic of Ireland's 1-0 win

He played for 72 minutes of the Euro 2020 qualifier and didn't make too much of an impact before being replaced by Harry Arter.

Ireland's winner came early in the second half, Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick tucking home a cross from David McGoldrick.

The game was played on a 4G artificial pitch and North End will have been relieved Maguire came through unscathed, bearing in mind the hamstring injuries he had suffered in the last 18 months or so.

McCarthy's men play again on Tuesday night against Georgia at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.