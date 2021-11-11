Preston North End striker nominated for Championship player of the month award

The Dane is on a four-man shortlist for October's award, the winner being announced on Friday morning.

He is up against Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Blackpool frontman Jerry Yates.

In nominating Riis, award sponsors Sky Bet said: "Growing in confidence with every game, Riis scored four of Preston’s goals in the month he signed a contract extension.

Preston North End striker Emil Riis

"His sweetly struck winner against Coventry was bettered by a driven shot from an absurd angle against Luton."

Riis' goals in October came away to Queens Park Rangers, the winner against Coventry City and then he got both in the 2-0 win over Luton.

He signed a new contract in the week leading up to the Luton goal, extending it by 12 months to the summer of 2025.