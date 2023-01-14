Preston North End striker moves on loan to League Two Grimsby Town
Preston North End striker Mikey O’Neill has moved on loan to Grimsby Town until the end of the season.
The 18-year-old has made five appearances so far this season, most recently starting in the FA Cup third round against Huddersfield Town.
He has made eight total appearances for PNE, seven of those coming from the bench, but he now has the chance to make a name for himself in a first team, in League Two.
Speaking to Grimsby about the loan, O’Neill said: “I want to get in the team and score a few goals! I also want to help the team push on and try and get up towards the play-offs. I’m hoping to do what I can to help the team get to where they want to be.”
O’Neill will play under Paul Hurst for the Mariners, who said: “I’m really pleased to get Mikey in. He’s a player that’s very highly thought of at Preston. We tried getting him in in August but for one reason or another we couldn’t quite make that happen.
“He stayed over there and he’s played a few times for them. He played in their FA Cup win against Huddersfield and then we were made aware that he could come out on loan.
“We moved pretty quick once we knew that. He can play in as a centre forward, as a number ten and can probably play coming in from a wide position potentially, as well. This is certainly a loan for him to come get some experience and some game time. From Preston’s point of view, they expect him to be involved with them moving forwards.
“We’re really pleased to get him. Hopefully it can be a success and it’s one that works for all parties.”
The move comes after North End signed two loan strikers of their own this week, with Tom Cannon coming in from Everton and Liam Delap in from Manchester City.
Grimsby are currently 16th in League Two and face Swindon Town today in League Two, 10 points away from the relegation zone and nine points from the play-offs. It is the first loan for O’Neill, who has come through the ranks at Deepdale and made his debut for the Lilywhites last season.