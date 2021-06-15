Preston North End striker leaves Deepdale to sign for Charlton Athletic
Preston North End have sold striker Jayden Stockley to Charlton Athletic following a successful loan spell at The Valley last season.
Stockley, 27, joins the Addicks for an undisclosed fee and completed his move on Tuesday lunchtime.. He has signed a three-year contract.
The Poole-born frontman had looked set to sign for Portsmouth after a deal was agreed with the Fratton Park outfit, however Charlton came back with a fresh offer over the weekend and persuaded Stockley a move to South London was in his best interests.
Pompey, Ipswich, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday had all expressed an interest in him but Charlton held the ace card in that he had a successful loan with them in the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign.
Stockley scored eight goals in 20 starts as Nigel Adkins' side fell just short of reaching the League One play-offs.
He earned the nickname 'the headmaster' at Charlton due to his ability in the air.
Stockley's move ends a 30-month stay at Deepdale
North End signed him from Exeter City for £750,000 in January 2019.
He scored nine goals in a Preston shirt, starting 21 Championship games and coming off the bench on 44 occasions.
It was the fact he couldn't nail down a regular start which persuaded him to go to Charlton on loan in January and subsequently to turn it into a full-time move.
