Preston North End striker gets Denmark call and could face Scotland at Hampden Park

Riis has joined up with Kasper Hjulmand's squad ahead of the Danes' World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park on Monday night.

It is the first time Riis has made the senior squad having previously been capped at Under-21 level and various youth age groups.

Denmark have already qualified for the World Cup having topped their group, with Monday's opponents Scotland assured of a play-off place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riis told the Lancashire Post before the weekend that the Denmark coaching staff had been watching him this season but he still had some work to do.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 11 goals for PNE in league and cup this season, said: "I got a call from the Denmark assistant manager saying that I was close but not there just yet.

"He told me he’d really enjoyed watching me and just to keep on going."

Over the weekend though, a place has opened up in the squad.

Preston North End striker Emil Riis scores against Queens Park Rangers in October

The clash with Scotland is being shown live on Sky Sports, kick-off is 7.45pm.