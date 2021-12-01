Preston North End striker extends his loan with Bamber Bridge

The 19-year-old joined Brig in October on a youth loan and he recently scored his first goal in their colours in a 4-1 win at Witton Albion.

His loan will now run until January 1, giving him the chance of a run of first-team football with the NPL Premier League leaders.

Rodwell-Grant is a first-year professional at North End, having come through the club's academy.

Preston North End striker Joe Rodwell-Grant

He turned out twice for PNE earlier in the season, as a substitute at Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup and off the bench in the 3-1 league win over Swansea City at Deepdale.

It being a youth loan allows him still to play for North End's reserves and Under-19s while with Brig.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rodwell-Grant scored in the Central League Cup tie against Morecambe at Euxton.

North End regard him highly and feel at this stage of his career a run of senior football would benefit him rather than being on the fringes at Deepdale.

Fellow first-year pro Lewis Coulton is also on loan at Bamber Bridge.

Brig face Radcliffe on Saturday, bringing Rodwell-Grant and Coulton into opposition with PNE team-mate Jack Baxter who is on loan with Radcliffe.