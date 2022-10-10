Preston North End striker Emil Riis says he's back after double against Norwich City

The Danish forward was North End’s top scorer last season with 21 goals but has just four to his name so far this season, with a flurry of them coming over the past week.

Riis got PNE level on Saturday and put them ahead, before Troy Parrott went on to score the winner in a 3-2 victory again Norwich City.

Preston North End's Emil Riis celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Alvaro Fernandez.

The 24-year-old has been struggling for form so far in this campaign but that is firmly behind him now he feels.

He said: "I definitely feel like I'm back now. I've been waiting for this and it's great to be back. I just want to keep playing and keep scoring goals.

"It's nice to score two on the bounce and not just the odd one. It's nice to show I can do it progressively and hopefully I can continue my form. It's all about confidence as a striker and right now I'm on a high. I just want to keep playing games and keep scoring goals.

"It must have been three or four years since I last scored a header so it's great to finally get one. It was a great cross and I think my old manager back in Denmark would be very proud.

"He always said to go back across the 'keeper. The second one was a bit of a bobbling one along the ground but it came in and I'm just happy to get them.”

Riis’s second goal against the Canaries was laid on by Alvaro Fernandez, the second time in two games that the Spaniard had been provider.

His impact has been such that Riis now expects the Manchester United loanee whipping in quality balls all the time.

Riis said: “He's got a good vision for the play so I always expect him to put a good ball in. He's been doing that two games in a row now. I like to play with him.

