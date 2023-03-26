Preston North End striker Ched Evans reflects on being 'third or fourth choice' and his season so far

The Welshman is North End’s top scorer this season, with a spell of five goals in three games in November kickstarting his campaign.

This season, Evans has had to sit out due to suspensions – a total of seven games – and injuries, but when he’s managed to nail down a starting spot, he’s proved vital to Ryan Lowe’s side.

North End’s no.9 felt that he was down the pecking order at the start of the campaign but was determined to get his chance and take it when it came along.

Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring against Stoke City

He said: "I didn't really play up until November, I came on against Blackpool and flicked the header on to score. I came on against Middlesbrough and we won it in the last minute, the ball came up and I'm wrestling with the centre half and Jordan Storey comes along and taps it in at the end of the game.

"The beginning of the season for me was a non-starter because I didn't get the minutes or the run of games, there was Emil Riis and Troy Parrott had just come in and they were starting every game. The circumstances determined that I was actually probably third or fourth choice striker, although I was raring to go, but it’s about being professional and waiting for your time.

"That's what I did and after the Middlesbrough game we played Swansea and we won 1-0. It's about having a positive impact.

"I got a run of games and a bit of confidence, and then your body gets used to taking the hits and the constant demand for 90 minutes, it's easier then to roll into the next game. If you've not been doing that it's difficult to get momentum and for your body to deal with the knocks.”

Confidence is a huge driver for Evans, who according to his manager is not keeping count of his goals. He often plays a role that is centred around providing for teammates instead of forging chances for himself, admitting that he sometimes doesn’t get into the area enough.

But it is confidence that keeps him pushed up the pitch, backing himself to score goals and staying calm enough to know the chances will come his way.

He said: “For me, up until November, it was about getting a run of games. Having the confidence that you're going to be on the pitch to play the games helps you get up the pitch to score the goals.

"Ultimately the goals are scored at the top of the pitch and I am guilty of dropping off and trying to get us up the pitch. The chance I had off Greg Cunningham at Rotherham would have been a really nice goal, it was well worked, Robbie Brady, to me, to Greg. It's a great block.

"Usually I'm a bit deeper to try and link the play but we are getting higher up the pitch and creating chances which is good. If you look at the last few games especially, as a team we should be scoring more.