Preston North End striker Callum Robinson returns to training after more than three months out injured

Preston North End striker Callum Robinson has revealed he is back in full training.

The 24-year-old's last appearance was in November's 4-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale.

He scored his 10th goal of the season that afternoon but later in the game pulled-up with a damaged hamstring tendon.

Robinson had surgery the following week to repair the damage and has been doing rehabilitation work since then to get back to full fitness.

On Monday afternoon, the Republic of Ireland international tweeted that he had trained with his team-mates that morning and was 'feeling great'.

Until his injury, Robinson had made 19 appearances and was North End's top scorer at the time - he has since been overtaken by Alan Browne.