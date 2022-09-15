Riis was PNE’s top scorer last season, with 21, and this year has one to his name – a winner against Coventry City.

The 24-year-old spoke to the Lancashire Post ahead of the game against the Blades.

How has the season been for you so far?

Preston North End's Emil Riis.

“It's been up and down, I've been out of the team for a couple of games and just come back in. To score the goal against Coventry was very good. I needed that, it definitely gave me a confidence boost. Hopefully I can kick on from now.

"Scoring a lot of goals last season and then not scoring in the first few, then you go out of the team, you over think that too much, having scored. It gets in your head that everyone is expecting you to score and I've missed a couple of big chances. It's a snowball that gets bigger and bigger but then finally I scored and I was very happy to do so.

“You always will compare yourself, you will always put a lot of pressure on yourself. You want to do it again. It's not easy, everyone has a lot of expectation but I do my best in every game to try and score goals, it's hard.”

You’ve scored once this season but have been getting chances, is that a positive?

“I've been getting the chances it's just about putting them away - and I know I can put them away. It's just about keeping getting the chances.

"I didn't have many chances against Burnley but I know when I get them I can put them away. I need to keep a cool head and stick them in the back of the net.

"I would definitely be more worried if I wasn't getting the chances, if you're getting the chances you have the opportunity to put them away.”

You will have good memories of playing against Sheffield United, won’t you?

“I scored late on last season to draw both games 2-2, hopefully this season I can score the winner! They were some nice games and hopefully we can get three points. I saw they were first so they’re a strong side, they're the games we want to be in. We want to be up there as well, I saw Burnley are fifth now and we got a draw against them. We’ve shown we can beat the good teams sometimes.”

You were linked with a move away from the club, how was that scenario for you?

“It was tough, being out of the team and having the rumours going around was strange because I just want to play football. I'm here now, I'm happy to be here and I just want to keep going.

“I just want to play football and I wasn't playing here, there was a big offer for me, so why not? But it's good to still be here. If I don't play football here then I want to go, I scored a lot of goals here last season and I want to play football and score goals.