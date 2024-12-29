Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One PNE boss is set to be back in work in the Championship and another could follow

Millwall have reportedly agreed a deal for Alex Neil to become their new manager.

The former Preston North End boss has been out of work since December 2023, when he left Stoke City after 16 months. Now, the Scot is reportedly set to fill the vacancy at The Den following Neil Harris’ sudden exit earlier this month.

Neil managed PNE from July 2017 to March 2021 and secured 7th, 14th and 9th placed finishes in his three full seasons at Deepdale. He took Norwich City up from the Championship in 2015 and then guided Sunderland to promotion from League One in 2022.

According to the South London Press, the 43-year-old is set to be confirmed as the new Lions chief early next week. Millwall face Coventry City away from home on Sunday afternoon and then host Oxford United on New Year’s Day - which could be Neil’s first game.

Elsewhere in the Championship, fellow former PNE chief Ryan Lowe is said to be ‘in the frame’ for the Stoke City job. The Potters relieved Narcis Pelach of his duties on Friday evening, with the Spaniard having lasted 19 games at the bet365 Stadium.