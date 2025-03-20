He had loan spells in the Championship with Hull City, Stoke City and Preston North End

Former Preston North End loan man Liam Delap was one of three Under-21s called up to train with England’s senior squad on Tuesday.

It’s the first Three Lions camp under new manager Thomas Tuchel, ahead of World Cup qualifiers at home to Albania and Latvia. Delap, who is enjoying a strong season individually at Ipswich Town, was tipped to earn a spot in Tuchel’s first squad.

However, the former Chelsea and PSG boss went with Harry Kane, Dominic Solanke and Marcus Rashford as his forwards. Delap, who spent the second half of the 2022/23 season with PNE after a stint at Stoke City, did get a taste of things at St George’s Park though.

The 22-year-old was invited to train with the seniors along with Crystal Palace midfielder, Adam Wharton, and Southampton centre-back, Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Delap has spoken about idolising England captain Harry Kane before and was honoured to spend some time in his company.

“It’s the best I’ve seen.”

“That was the first time I’ve trained with Harry,” said Delap. “He is someone I've looked up to for ages and he's got everything. He's had the most amazing career and he's still flying, so someone as young as me to look up to him and then be able to watch him live is an incredible experience.

“I had a little chat with him, he's a really nice guy. I watched him enough in the shooting drill to take so much from him and he's just incredible. What I noticed was that just everything goes in!

“His all-round game is incredible and he's played at the top level for so long now but as a striker it's something I really enjoy doing, to watch the best practice and it's the best I've seen.”

