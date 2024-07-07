Stefan Teitur Thordarson | AFP via Getty Images

Iceland international reportedly on his way to sign for Preston North End

Preston North End have agreed a deal to sign Silkeborg midfielder Stefán Teitur Thórdarson, the Lancashire Post understands.

Reports from Denmark emerged on Sunday morning, stating that the Lilywhites had fought off interest from Derby County and QPR for the signing of Thordarson. The 25-year-old Iceland international had six months left to run on his contract and North End have agreed a six-figure fee with the Danish outfit.

Personal terms are agreed with the player, who has since flown over to England and met with PNE representatives. Thordarson, who scored 11 goals in all competitions last season, reportedly said his goodbyes to Silkeborg team mates this weekend. North End have chased the 21-time international for several weeks.

His signature is subject to international clearance and a work permit. Barring any issues on that front, Thordarson should become a PNE player on Monday - with his medical booked in. He would become Preston’s second signing of the summer, after Sam Greenwood’s arrival on loan from Leeds United this week. The fee is believed to be around the £600k mark.