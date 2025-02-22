Andrew Hughes became the 47th player to make 250 appearances for Preston North End this week.

The Welshman reached the milestone as he started in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Millwall. Hughes has been at PNE since 2018 when he signed from Peterborough United.

On bringing up his 250, he said: “It's an honour to have had that amount of appearances for such a great club. I'm sat here now, 250 appearances down the line - I can remember so clearly the day signing here.

“It's a long time ago, but it literally feels like yesterday. You've got to cherish the good moments in football. You just can't take it for granted.

“I've had so many good moments here. There's one thing that stands out in my head, which I want to get over the line this year. And it is achievable, so I’m not going to say there is a favourite moment just yet.”