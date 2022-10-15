There are three changes to the side that lost to Bristol City in midweek, Liam Linday, Daniel Johnson and Greg Cunningham all missing out.

Cunningham takes a place on the bench with Johnson and Lindsay both ruled out with knocks.

Bambo Diaby comes in for his first start of the season, fresh from coming on as a sub as a striker in midweek, with Jordan Storey also restored to the starting XI after missing the trip to Bristol due to suspension. Alan Browne comes back into the XI having been a substitute at Ashton Gate,

Lowe has also given a place in the squad to Finlay Cross-Adair, a North End fan who has been ipressing in the youth team.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal with a back three of Storey, Diaby and Hughes in front of him. Captain Browne looks set to start at right wing back, with Alvaro Fernandez fit enough to start on the left. Ben Whiteman will be the holding midfielder with Ali McCann and Robbie Brady likely to be positioned in front of him.

Emil Riis and Sean Maguire once again start up front.

Former PNE boss and current Stoke head coach Alex Neil has named an unchanged side for the game at Deepdale.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Diaby, Storey, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Brady, Fernandez, Maguire, Riis.

PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Potts, Woodburn, Ledson, Evans, Cross-Adair.

Stoke City Starting XI: Bursik, Sterling, Wilmot, Jagielka, Fox, Baker, Laurent, Smallbone, Fosu, Gayle, Campbell.