Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes his current squad of players is the strongest he's had at Deepdale yet.

The Lilywhites had a quiet January transfer window, but did plenty of business in the summer - bringing in Will Keane, Mads Frokjaer, Liam Millar, Milutin Osmajic, Duane Holmes, Layton Stewart and Jack Whatmough.

There was also Calvin Ramsay, who returned to Liverpool in mid-January before joining Bolton Wanderers on loan. On the whole, though, Lowe has had time to build his own squad and been backed to do so. More than two years in, the PNE boss is now content with his dressing room.

"Yeah, I think so," said Lowe. "Obviously, there was the start we had and then a few bumps in the road. Now, we are continuing the theme of winning games of football, however way. It's a great set of lads and great characters. The belief, from me, has always been there. The belief from the players has always been there. We set ourselves some mini targets; not so much big targets, because you don't want to give too much.

"But, the small targets, we have been excellent with them. Again, credit goes to the group. Me and the coaching staff do our bit behind the scenes and they go and take it to fruition. And they've been brilliant. I just want it to continue. We know the Championship is relentless and there will be bumps in the road. But, we need to stick together and believe we are good enough to beat anyone on our day - which we have certainly proven."

Lowe added: "I read books on desire, commitment, resilience and the mental side of the game, with the players. It is tough, isn't it? In football now, I think there is a lot of everyone wanting to try and be the best. And being the best is hard - you've got to just keep going every single day. It is mentally and physically tough, but the resilience and desire our lads have been showing...

