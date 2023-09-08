Preston North End EFL squad list confirmed as one space left free

Preston North End players applaud the fans at the final whistle

Preston North End’s squad list has been confirmed, with the English Football League publishing it on Thursday evening.

Championship clubs are limited to naming 25 senior players in their squad and PNE have left one space free. Loan signings over the age of 21 must be included, while any players left out are not eligible to play until re-registration after the January transfer window. Longer term absentees Ched Evans and Calvin Ramsay have been named in the list.

Players under the age of 21 do not count towards the total, while clubs must include a minimum of seven ‘homegrown’ players in any 20-man match day squad. The EFL defines ‘homegrown’ as those who have, irrespective of nationality or age, been registered with any club in England or Wales for 36 months, continuous or not, before their 21st birthday.

PNE’s squad list in full 2023/24

1. Freddie Woodman (homegrown)

2. Dai Cornell (homegrown)

3. Calvin Ramsay

4. Patrick Bauer

5. Greg Cunnigham (homegrown)

6. Andrew Hughes (homegrown)

7. Jack Whatmough (homegrown)

8. Liam Lindsay

9. Jordan Storey (homegrown)

10. Ali McCann

11. Robbie Brady (homegrown)

12. Ben Whiteman (homegrown)

13. Brad Potts (homegrown)

14. Ryan Ledson (homegrown)

15. Alan Browne

16. Mads Frokjaer

17. Ben Woodburn (homegrown)

18. Duane Holmes (homegrown)

19. Ched Evans (homegrown)

20. Emil Riis

21. Will Keane (homegrown)

22. Liam Millar (homegrown)

23. Milutin Osmajic

24. Layton Stewart (homegrown)

Under 21 players

Kian Best

Finlay Cross-Adair

Lewis Leigh

Noah Mawene

Kitt Nelson

Mikey O’Neill

James Pradic

Josh Seary