News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Preston North End EFL squad list confirmed as one space left free

Championship clubs are limited to naming 25 senior players in their squad

By George Hodgson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
Preston North End players applaud the fans at the final whistle Preston North End players applaud the fans at the final whistle
Preston North End players applaud the fans at the final whistle

Preston North End’s squad list has been confirmed, with the English Football League publishing it on Thursday evening.

Championship clubs are limited to naming 25 senior players in their squad and PNE have left one space free. Loan signings over the age of 21 must be included, while any players left out are not eligible to play until re-registration after the January transfer window. Longer term absentees Ched Evans and Calvin Ramsay have been named in the list.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Players under the age of 21 do not count towards the total, while clubs must include a minimum of seven ‘homegrown’ players in any 20-man match day squad. The EFL defines ‘homegrown’ as those who have, irrespective of nationality or age, been registered with any club in England or Wales for 36 months, continuous or not, before their 21st birthday.

PNE’s squad list in full 2023/24

Most Popular

1. Freddie Woodman (homegrown)

2. Dai Cornell (homegrown)

3. Calvin Ramsay

4. Patrick Bauer

5. Greg Cunnigham (homegrown)

6. Andrew Hughes (homegrown)

7. Jack Whatmough (homegrown)

8. Liam Lindsay

9. Jordan Storey (homegrown)

10. Ali McCann

11. Robbie Brady (homegrown)

12. Ben Whiteman (homegrown)

13. Brad Potts (homegrown)

14. Ryan Ledson (homegrown)

15. Alan Browne

16. Mads Frokjaer

17. Ben Woodburn (homegrown)

18. Duane Holmes (homegrown)

19. Ched Evans (homegrown)

20. Emil Riis

21. Will Keane (homegrown)

22. Liam Millar (homegrown)

23. Milutin Osmajic

24. Layton Stewart (homegrown)

Under 21 players

Kian Best

Finlay Cross-Adair

Lewis Leigh

Noah Mawene

Kitt Nelson

Mikey O’Neill

James Pradic

Josh Seary

Kian Taylor