Preston North End were hoping to do something that they haven't done in 16-years on Wednesday night and that was to beat Southampton.

Tonight's match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium has been postponed however, because of a large fire that is in close proximity to the ground. A decision was made with the local authorities and emergency services after significant disruption was caused in the area with road closures around the stadium as the fire service deal with the ongoing issue.

The Lilywhites and Southampton haven't clashed with each other much, and so PNE's class of 2024 will be hoping to do something that hasn't been since in 2007, and that's win against Southampton at their ground.

Saturday, December 22, 2007 is when Preston North End last recorded a victory over the Hampshire outfit. The two sides met in the 2008/2009 season, and then in the League Cup in 2011, before their 2-2 draw at Deepdale back in October.

To refresh your memory as to what happened the last time Preston North End beat Southampton, Lewis Neal netted a stoppage-time goal to take the points back to Lancashire. The Lilywhites were struggling at the time and had been second from bottom with 21 points, whilst Southampton were in mid-table. The victory lifted them out of the bottom three and they would go on to finish 15th.

At the time, then manager Alan Irvine said: ""We are now much more solid and better organised. But these things take time.

"I was disappointed with our first-half display but we were much improved after the break and I thought we deserved our goal.

"It was good that the two substitutes were involved, and Neal's goal was a composed finish.

Surprisingly, there is still one active player from that victory, and he's with a Premier League club. Others have moved on to coaching or recruitment roles, whilst others have sought employment outside of football, but have kept an interest in it, including writing a column for the LEP. Here's what became of the 14 players that featured against Southampton on that Saturday afternoon just three days before Christmas.

1 . GK: Andy Lonergan At 40-years-old, Lonergan is still an active player. He's at Everton, acting as their back-up goalkeeper. He didn't play, but he was part of the Liverpool side that won the FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League. His other clubs included Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers, Wolves, Fulham, Middlesbrough and Rochdale. Photo Sales

2 . Liam Chilvers Retired in 2015 with his last club being non-league side Hyde. Left North End in 2010 and played for Notts County, Port Vale and Telford United. He worked at a low office after retiring, before becoming a self-employed tradesman. Photo Sales

3 . Sean St Ledger He's now a senior scout for Preston North End's rivals Leicester City. Retired from playing in 2018 after playing for Guiseley, where he took caretaker charge of them. He once had to deny he was dating pop megastar Taylor Swift having been pictured with her. Photo Sales