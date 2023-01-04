Preston North End slip down final Championship table predicted by data experts' supercomputer

PNE were well positioned up until a few weeks ago when three losses in a row saw them descend the Championship table and go from having a play-off places to sitting in 15th.

They started 2023 with an important victory, 1-0 over Stoke City on Monday, which saw them rise five places and stay two points off the play-off places.

The key for PNE will be their home form, which is currently one of the worst in the division. This month the Lilywhites have just one more away game, whilst over the course of the next four weeks they will have three home league games going into February.

Preston North End's Alan Browne celebrates victory at the end of the match against Stoke

They have shown in the past they are capable of putting runs together, both good and bad, but an upturn in their home form would be the missing element from their season so far.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, North End are predicted to finish outside of the top half. A month ago, the same supercomputer used to predict the table had them seventh, showing the drop off in their recent form. It is said that Ryan Lowe’s side will finish 13th, eight points off the play-offs, on 63 points with a negative goal difference. It would mean that North End end this season in the same spot that they finished last season, although with a point less this time around. They are said to have a 14% chance of finishing in the play-offs, a 4% chance of winning promotion and a 1% chance of winning the title.

Burnley and Sheffield United are predicted to lead the way, as they currently are, with in-form Middlesbrough in third, Millwall in fourth with West Bromwich Albion and Watford making up the rest of the top six.Wigan Athletic, who have lost 4-1 in their last three games under new boss Kolo Toure, are forecasted to finish bottom, while Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town are also heading towards the third tier if the data is to be believed.PNE’s rivals Blackpool are expected to just about finish above the relegation zone, by two points, although they’re currently experiencing the longest winless run of any other side in the Championship so far this season.

Blackburn are predicted to finish 10th, three points ahead of PNE.

