Another job out in Asia for Preston North End’s ex-manager

Former Preston North End manager Simon Grayson has taken on his next coaching challenge.

The 55-year-old last managed Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC - whom he departed in December 2023 after 18 months in charge. Grayson, during his time at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, guided the club to the Super League final but lost on penalties to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Grayson was linked with the India national team in June 2024 but never took on the role. Now, after plenty of work in the media as a pundit, the ex-PNE chief will head out to Nepal. Grayson will be the head coach of Lalitpur City - the reigning champions - for the Super League season which starts next month.

Simon Grayson | Getty Images

Posting on social media, Grayson said: “I’m delighted to have joined Lalitpur City Football Club for the 2025 Nepal Super League.

“Even though it’s only a short two-month league, I’m really looking forward to coaching players, developing a team, and improving the standard of Nepalese football both on and off the pitch.

“Working with players on a daily basis is something I love doing, and working in a different country always takes you out of your comfort zone and to a new level of experience. Can’t wait to get out to Nepal in March. Thanks to Gamechanger FA for helping with this deal.”

Grayson was appointed Preston boss in February 2013 and guided the Lilywhites back to the Championship in 2015, via the League One play-offs. He moved on in the summer of 2017 as Sunderland swooped in for the PNE manager.

The spell at the Stadium of Light only lasted until the end of October. Grayson went on to manage Bradford City, return to Blackpool and then take on the Fleetwood Town job. A move to Bengaluru came about after that stint with the Cod Army.