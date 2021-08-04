Preston North End sign Leicester City keeper Daniel Iversen on a season-long loan

The Danish goalkeeper spent the second-half of last season on loan with PNE, playing 23 Championship games and keeping nine clean sheets.

North End struck a deal with the Foxes earlier in the summer to bring the 24-year-old back for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it could only be completed today as Leicester needed to keep hold of him until first-team keepers Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward returned from holiday after playing at the Euros.

Daniel Iversen has re-joined Preston North End on loan from Leicester City

Iversen has done pre-season training with Brendan Rodgers' squad and played in two pre-season friendlies.

He had previous first-team experience from loan spells with Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and O-H Leuven in Belgium.

North End now have four senior goalkeepers on the books, Declan Rudd, Mathew Hudson and Connor Ripley having all got game time in the pre-season friendlies.

It was a knee injury suffered by Rudd in January which saw PNE make their move to sign Iversen.

Iversen is the fifth signing made by Preston this summer, following on from Sepp van den Berg, Liam Lindsay, Izzy Brown and Matthew Olosunde.

The keeper will go straight into the squad for Saturday's Championship opener against Hull City at Deepdale.