Preston North End sign Jamie Thomas after trial spell

Thomas has spent the last couple of weeks training with PNE in a bid to land a deal and a way back into full-time football.

He scored in North End's 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley after coming on as a half-time substitute and then last Friday played 73 minutes of the 3-2 defeat against Wigan.

The 24-year-old had signed for Bamber Bridge in June and played for Brig in their pre-season friendly with PNE which was played at Euxton after the pitch at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium was waterlogged.

Jamie Thomas has signed a 12-month contract with Preston North End after a trial

Thomas scored twice in that game which Preston won 8-3 and he caught the eye of Frankie McAvoy and his coaching staff.

He went on to spend a couple of days training with Oldham Athletic before North End offered him the chance to play against Accrington and train with them.

PNE head coach McAvoy said: "Jamie has done great, we are really happy with him."

Thomas, who represented Wales at Under-19 level, started his career with Bolton Wanderers where he served a two-year scholarship.

After being released by Wanderers, he joined Burnley's Under-23 squad. In 2016, Burnley loaned him to Scottish club Ayr United where he played three games.

Before joining Bamber Bridge, Thomas played for Squires Gate and AFC Blackpool.

He's signed a one-year contract and PNE have an option for a further 12 months.

Thomas will wear the No.40 shirt having played No.34 in his two trial games.