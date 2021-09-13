Preston North End sign former Crystal Palace and Sunderland striker Connor Wickham on short-term deal

The 28-year-old striker has penned a short-term deal until January 13th and has been added to the squad which is registered with the EFL.

He will be in contention for North End's clash with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening.

Wickham has spent the past month training with Frankie McAvoy's squad at Euxton.

He featured in last Tuesday's reserve game against Walsall, playing the full 90 minutes.

North End have been able to sign Wickham beyond the closure of the transfer window as he was a free agent having been released by Palace in the summer.

After signing the deal, Wickham said: "It’s taken a little bit longer than I would have liked, having been around when the boys have been involved in games and watching their preparation and not being able to prepare the same way as what they are.

“But I’m just happy that it’s done now and I can kind of put that behind me and start to look to the future now.

"I was thankful that the club gave me the opportunity to come in in the first place and train and get my fitness back.

"I sat down and had a good few chats with the manager over the course of the three weeks and I feel like we’re going to be in a good place mutually that I’ve got to prove and show the right to get in the team, but hopefully it’s going to work out well."

Wickham has been given the No.21 shirt.