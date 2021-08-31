Preston North End sign Cardiff City attacker Josh Murphy on loan for the season

The deal reunites Lilywhites head coach Frankie McAvoy with Murphy, the pair having previously worked together at Norwich City,

Murphy, 26, cost Cardiff £11m when they signed him from the Canaries in June 2018.

He has made more than 180 Championship appearances in his career, together with 38 in the Premier League.

Josh Murphy in action for Cardiff City against Preston North End last season

After putting pen to paper, Murphy said: "I’m really excited, I’ve always had tough games playing at Deepdale.

"I know the manager quite well and it’s something I’m looking forward to. I know some of the players as well so it’s an opportunity I’m excited for.

"It was a big factor with Frankie, going back to the Norwich days he really helped me in my early development so it was a no brainer coming to Preston and having the chance to work with him.

"Hopefully I can repay him and the club and the faith they have put in to me with lots of good performances, goals and assists."

Murphy plays as a winger or a striker and will hopefully provide North End with extra firepower this season.

McAvoy said: "I obviously know Josh well having had him at Norwich City.

"He’s a very dynamic player, he's got explosive pace and can play in wide areas or through the middle which he did at Cardiff last season and we’re just delighted to get the deal done.

"Getting the deal over the line is magnificent and I’d like to thank Cardiff City as well for their help. We’re absolutely delighted with the addition and can't wait for him to get into training."