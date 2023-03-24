Preston North End should turn to their academy after Ryan Lowe's comments at Middlesbrough

There are multiple factors that mean PNE have a choice to make on April 2. They are now counted out of the play-off race by their manager, as he said after the 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last time out. They’re also well clear of the relegation zone, so they’re neither looking up nor looking down.

They have half a dozen players out of contract in the summer with unresolved futures. And lastly, Ryan Lowe has spoken on many occasions about his eagerness to blood young players and to give them opportunities – so when will they come?

There have been more debuts and opportunities for the young players than we have seen for some time, and that is credit to Lowe, but more can be done.

Finlay Cross-Adair, alongside Jacob Slater, Lewis Coulton and Alvaro Fernandez celebrate PNE's win at Blackburn

First things first, though – Blackpool. It goes without saying that the Lilywhites must give it all they have to win that game. Though the Seasiders looks set to return to League One, and are taking some heavy beatings at the moment, that all goes out of the window in a derby game. And they won the first meeting this season. It puts PNE on the back foot, they must win. A draw is not enough. Even if Blackpool go down, North End fans will have to put up with their rivals goading them over the fact their side went unbeaten against Preston despite getting relegated. Last year they came up big when it counted so we can all hope for more of the same.

But once that game is out of the way, and the following game depending on the result against those down the M55, what left is there to play for for PNE?

They do not get rewarded for prize money based off their league position, so seventh and 20th makes no real difference or impact their summer business outside of a player potentially looking at their league position to determine whether it’s an interesting enough project.

So with little to go at, and the future of some of the six possibly decided at that point – and lying elsewhere - is it time for Lowe to turn to the academy?

There are some good players in there. Finlay Cross-Adair and Jacob Slater have spent much of the season training with the first team whilst their game time has been limited. Kian Taylor and Noah Mawene have also spent some time at Euxton.

Josh Seary, Lewis Coulton, Dana Amaral and Kaedyn Kamara have all also played alongside first team players either in pre-season or reserve games – the latter making his first team debut in the FA Cup.

Cross-Adair is on loan at Bamber Bridge and Amaral is with Warrington Rylands.

I am not suggesting the remaining players be thrown in at the deep end and start every game, but if each could get enough time off the bench to be able to have an impact, say 20 minutes here and there, it would be invaluable experience and also a bargaining chip.

PNE have never carried many youth players but if they can get them some first team minutes, other teams will be interested in them next season. Mikey O’Neill is currently out on loan at Grimsby Town, if a couple of those mentioned are able to get some good highlights together of them playing in the Championship, they could too secure vital loans for next season.

North End don’t have a U23s setup, but expecting a player to be Championship ready at 19 is too much. They must look to secure their young players long enough to give them time to blossom and sending them out on loan can bridge that gap until they’re ready – though that topic may be for another time.

